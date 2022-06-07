Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and storms likely today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will be tracking through today. The air is humid in advance of it. Plenty of moisture available to support showers and storms. The rain is fairly widespread this morning. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. The rain and storms threat ends by this evening. The sky clears and temperatures drop into the 50s overnight. A cooler than normal pattern is setting up the rest of the week and unsettled at times. A parade of disturbances is forecast to impact us through the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry during the day, but rain will develop Wednesday night. This could bring the area potentially up to an inch of additional rain. Partly cloudy Thursday with isolated showers around. Looks like another system will give us more rain later Friday. Not a very summer like stretch of weather in the forecast for now.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.