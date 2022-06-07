2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright

Paramount Studios is being sued over the copyright to the 'Top Gun' story, over the Hollywood...
Paramount Studios is being sued over the copyright to the 'Top Gun' story, over the Hollywood blockbuster sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick.'(Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff and CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is at the top of the domestic box office for the second week in a row, and the family whose story inspired the original film wants a piece of that action.

They’re suing Paramount studios for copyright infringement.

The movie was supposed to come out July 2019, and the heirs to Ehud Yonay’s 1983 article “Top Guns,” which inspired the 1986 film, said Paramount had the rights to the story until January 2020.

According to NPR, in 2018 Ehud Yonay’s widow and son exercised their right to recover the copyright to the story, which would go into effect in 2020.

However, the Yonays say production didn’t wrap until May 2021, well after the studio knew it no longer had the rights to the source material.

Now they want to be compensated.

Paramount has countered their claim by denying the latest film was “obviously derivative” from Yonay’s article and stating the film was practically completed by January 2020, according to NPR.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
USDA giving WIC families formula waivers
Arraignment set for Westlake man charged in deadly drunk driving accident
Ryker Webb, 4, was found safe after getting lost outside a home in Montana.
4-year-old boy found safe after two days lost in Montana