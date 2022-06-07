Police: Crash activity closed several lanes on I-480 east near North Olmsted
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in North Olmsted said crash activity impacted a stretch of eastbound I-480 during the early-morning commuting hours.
Two crashes were actually reported at around 6:30 a.m. in the area of I-480 east near Stearns Road.
Traffic was getting by in a least one lane.
Police have not released any details on potential injuries related to the crash.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.