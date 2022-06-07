2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Drying out this evening; a bit cooler-than-average through the weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is moving through our area today, facilitating the development of widely scattered showers and storms.

Some of these storms may produce brief bursts of heavy rain and gusty winds, but most of them will remain below severe criteria.

The storms will move out of our area by 6:00 p.m.

Skies will clear through the night, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 50s by morning.

We’ll get a nice little break in the rain tomorrow, and high temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s.

Unfortunately, another round of rain and thunder will arrive after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

These storms will also stay below severe limits.

The storms will clear our area by Thursday morning, and Thursday will be a quiet day to get outside and enjoy some seasonably cool temperatures.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 70s on Thursday.

While an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out, most of the day will be dry.

