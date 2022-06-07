Teen expected to survive after getting shot in the chest in Summit County, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron teen is expected to survive after getting shot in the chest early Tuesday morning, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

Officers arrived near Power Street and Allyn Street around 12 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being fired, according to a news release.

Officers were then told a 16-year-old boy ran up to a car and asked for help after being shot, the release said.

While police did not initially find the boy when they arrived, they found a piece of clothing indicating someone was hurt, the release said.

The teen was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron Medical Center where he was taken into surgery, police said, noting the boy is expected to survive.

The teen told officers he was shot by an “unknown person on the other side of town,” Lt. Miller said, adding that officers were not able to find the exact location of the shooting.

Detectives are still working to gather additional information and are determining the circumstances around the shooting, Lt. Miler said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

