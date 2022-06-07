Trading in keys for public transportation in Cleveland will save drivers gas money, but could come with delays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like most commuters throughout the country, many drivers in the Cleveland area are likely searching for ways to cut back on gas costs; public transportation has been promoted as a low-cost alternative in many U.S. cities.

While that’s true in Northeast Ohio, it could come with some headaches.

Since early spring, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has intermittently closed sections of the Red Line to update its fiber optic system.

That means trains operate on just one set of tracks, instead of the standard two-track system.

“People are definitely late to work daily because trains are getting shut down, both ways,” one rider told 19 News at the West 25th Station.

While that might be the perception, the reality is that trains are operating both directions, but because of the single-tracking, certain trains get held up to allow the other train(s) to pass.

It’s unclear how many traditional motorists have switched to public transportation since gas prices started soaring, but RTA records show ridership rose from 1.2 million per day in January to 1.6 million in April.

May’s ridership report will be released at the next board meeting.

The RTA routinely posts announcements about delays and alternate routes on its social media accounts and online.

Attention 🔴Red Line Riders:



Please be advised of this week's track maintenance schedule which will result in single track along the Red Line and may result in delays. pic.twitter.com/JANH9jK240 — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) June 5, 2022

The system has also responded to questions and comments about the daily delays.

“We continue to have scheduled single-tracking each week on the Red Line West as part of the ongoing upgrade of our fiber optic system... The goal is to complete this work by the end of the year.”

On its website, the RTA said it is trying to keep delays to a minimum.

“Travelers should allow extra time to reach their destinations... RTA regrets any inconvenience to its customers during this time,” the online message said.

