Akron police, officials give update on Akron teen beaten to death at I Promise School

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron police chief, the Akron mayor and the prosecutor are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on the beating death of Ethan Liming, 17.

According to Akron police, Liming died after being brutally assaulted in the parking lot of the I Promise School in the 400 block of W. Market Street on Thursday, June 2.

Liming, a senior at Firestone Community Learning Center, was with a group of friends at the I Promise School around 10:30 p.m. when they got into a fight with a least three other males who were already on the property playing basketball, said Akron police.

Police have not said what might have triggered the fight.

During the fight officers said Liming was knocked unconscious and Liming’s family members said the three suspects continued to beat him until he was dead.

One of Liming’s friends rushed home and called 911, said police.

When officers arrived at the I Promise School, Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no arrests and Liming’s family hopes someone comes forward with information on the killers.

“We’re praying people will have the courage to say something because the men who murdered my son were playing basketball at the LeBron James I Promise school that night so people know,” said Bill Liming, Ethan’s father.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

