Beachwood nursing home workers hold rally demanding industrywide reform

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Nursing home workers with SEIU District 1199 are joining the national day of action Wednesday afternoon and holding a rally calling for reforms in staffing, quality and affordable wages/care for nursing home workers.

District 1199 will be standing in front of Menorah Park Nursing Home in the 27000 block of Cedar Road to show support for workers at that home, while also demanding “dignity and respect on the job, and a fair contract that values US as essential frontline heroes.”

District 1199 representatives say that the pandemic only made conditions worse, with staffing levels dropping and sufficient pay to offset those staffing issues not offered.

