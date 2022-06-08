2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body of missing 25-year-old Tuscarawas County boater recovered

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of 25-year-old Keith Schlabach was recovered on Tuesday, three days after he went missing when his boat capsized, the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Arrowhead Joint Fire District of Gnadenhuten Chief Wright called the Tuscarawas County 911 call center at approximately 9:31 a.m. on June 7 indicating they had just found a body believed to be Sclabach’s, according to Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell.

Campbell said the body was found floating on the Gnadenhuten side of the St. Clairsville Bridge still in the clothes Schlabach was reported to be wearing when he went missing on Saturday morning.

Members of the CAM search and rescue team, a Christian-based volunteer organization trained to conduct searches in the water and wilderness, and various fire department members located the body, Campbell described.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office evidence technician photographed the scene before the body was removed from the water and turned over to the care and custody of the Tuscarawas County Coroner, according to Campbell.

The coroner’s office will report on the manner and cause of death, according to Campbell.

TCSO said the boat was reported to have capsized near Fillman’s Bottom Road and was found a very short distance from there.

“The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our condolences to the family of Keith Edward Schlabach,” Sheriff Campbell stated. “We also wish to extend our gratitude to the many fire departments, CAM SAR as well as ODNR, Med Flight, and OSP aviation unit for their constant and diligent work to find Mr. Schlabach so that his family can properly put him to rest. Their dedication to this search was certainly admirable.”

