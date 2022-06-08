2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Monsters name Trent Vogelhuber new head coach

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trent Vogelhuber, a former Columbus Blue Jackets player and Cleveland Monsters assistant coach, has been named the team’s new head coach.

Vogelhuber, 33, was an assistant in Cleveland for the past 4 seasons. Before that, he played 6 seasons in the AHL and NHL.

He was a 7th-round pick of Columbus in 2007 and hails from Dublin, OH.

Vogelhuber replaces Mike Eaves and will be the 7th head coach in team history.

He played college hockey at Miami (OH) where his teams made 4 straight trips to the NCAA tournament.

