2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland nursing home workers demand reform

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nursing home workers with SEIU District 1199 have announced their plan to join the national day of action on Wednesday, calling for reforms in staffing, quality and affordable wages/care for nursing home workers.

District 1199 will be standing in front of Menorah Park Nursing Home to show support for workers at that home, while also demanding “dignity and respect on the job, and a fair contract that values US as essential frontline heroes.”

Wednesday is a national day of action for Nursing home workers all across the country, with 13 states joining. They are calling for an end to the “status quo” and for nursing home jobs of all kinds to be treated with dignity.

District 1199 representatives say that the pandemic only made conditions worse, with staffing levels dropping and sufficient pay to offset those staffing issues not offered.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office file photo
Body of missing 25-year-old Tuscarawas County boater recovered
Mark Rivera, 65, was last seen at 7:05 p.m. on June 7
Lorain Police: Man with advanced Alzheimer’s reported missing
As pressure mounts from the state to regionalize dispatch operations, funding is at stake,...
West side communities considering best option for dispatch operations
Cleveland nursing home workers demand reform
Cleveland nursing home workers demand reform