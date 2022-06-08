Cleveland nursing home workers demand reform

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nursing home workers with SEIU District 1199 have announced their plan to join the national day of action on Wednesday, calling for reforms in staffing, quality and affordable wages/care for nursing home workers.

District 1199 will be standing in front of Menorah Park Nursing Home to show support for workers at that home, while also demanding “dignity and respect on the job, and a fair contract that values US as essential frontline heroes.”

Wednesday is a national day of action for Nursing home workers all across the country, with 13 states joining. They are calling for an end to the “status quo” and for nursing home jobs of all kinds to be treated with dignity.

District 1199 representatives say that the pandemic only made conditions worse, with staffing levels dropping and sufficient pay to offset those staffing issues not offered.

