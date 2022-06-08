Community activists work on building new memorial to honor Cuyahoga County murder victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Community activists are set to rebuild a memorial wall for Cuyahoga County murder victims.

The old memorial was located in East Cleveland, but was taken down.

A new one is being built in the Collinwood neighborhood along Kipling Avenue.

It will be a sacred space that murder victims’ families can go find peace at.

“A nice reflection. I’m here, my stepfather was killed May 11, 2008, Mother’s Day,” said Maosha Vales, whose loved one was murdered.

In Cleveland, the killings keep rising. So far in 2022, nearly 500 people have been shot, and 61 of those resulted in murders.

“We are at war. Haven’t we seen it lately? Especially lately. Look at all the mass shootings. And we’re not responding to it, we’re not protecting our families. We’re not protecting our children,” said Judy Martin, a Cleveland community activist.

Martin knows first-hand the pain of having a loved one murdered. Her son was killed years ago. Now, she uses her voice as a community activist in Cleveland. She’s leading the effort to get this new memorial built after the old one was taken down in East Cleveland.

“It meant so much to so many people.”

Regina Hannett’s son is one of the thousands of names added to the people murdered in Cleveland. Having a quiet place she can go to remember the good means the world to her.

“Being that these memorial walls would be put up would be strength in our community to see a focal point as to what we are fighting against and not to allow any of the parents, family, or community to deal with losing their children in such a tragic way,” said Hannett.

Community activists said they have a lot more work to do before they can say this memorial is complete. Their asking for the public’s help in finishing it.

If you want to help, you can contact Martin.

