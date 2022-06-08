Deputies find female with gunshot to her head at Lorain County event center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies investigated a shooting overnight in Carlisle Township.

According to investigators, deputies initially responded to an event center on East Avenue in Carlisle Township for a noise complaint and reports of shots fired from inside the building.

A female victim was found at the center with a gunshot wound to her head, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said. The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

A large group of mostly underage people were on the scene at the time of the shooting, according to officials.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide more information as it becomes available.

