2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Euclid Police chase of stolen car ends with crash and standoff (video)

19 News
19 News
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid Police chase into Cleveland ended in a crash and an hours-long standoff on June 1.

Euclid Police said they were pursuing a stolen Toyota Highlander in their city that was taken with keys from Rocky River on May 25th.

The vehicle may also have been used in an aggravated Robbery in Cleveland on May 27, according to police.

The chase ended in the city of Cleveland with a crash near the intersection of East 144th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police.

SWAT officers and Metroparks Rangers were called to the scene to assist.

The standoff lasted for about an hour and forty-five minutes and ended after police fired approximately 70 pepper balls into the vehicle.

Police arrested 23-year-old Alexander Sewell and charged him with fleeing/eluding an officer, reckless operation, aggravated menacing, and receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

Beachwood nursing home workers hold rally demanding industrywide reform
(Source: Streetsboro police)
Streetsboro police search for woman wanted for vandalism
Stefanski on Watson
Stefanski on Watson
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers