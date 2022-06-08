Euclid Police chase of stolen car ends with crash and standoff (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid Police chase into Cleveland ended in a crash and an hours-long standoff on June 1.

Euclid Police said they were pursuing a stolen Toyota Highlander in their city that was taken with keys from Rocky River on May 25th.

The vehicle may also have been used in an aggravated Robbery in Cleveland on May 27, according to police.

The chase ended in the city of Cleveland with a crash near the intersection of East 144th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police.

SWAT officers and Metroparks Rangers were called to the scene to assist.

The standoff lasted for about an hour and forty-five minutes and ended after police fired approximately 70 pepper balls into the vehicle.

Police arrested 23-year-old Alexander Sewell and charged him with fleeing/eluding an officer, reckless operation, aggravated menacing, and receiving stolen property.

A Euclid Police Chase ends in Cleveland at E144 and St Clair . According to radio the suspect is in custody. The car was said to be involved in a 3rd district shooting. The driver was barricaded in the car for about two hours before Cleveland SWAT peacefully removed him. pic.twitter.com/bLurIs1q1q — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 2, 2022

