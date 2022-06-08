Evidence suggests new pilot program in Cleveland will be successful in reducing speeds on city streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If results in other Northeast Ohio cities are any indication, there is evidence that a planned program to crack down on speeding drivers in Cleveland could be a success.

By the end of this year, the city plans to install speed tables in some neighborhoods.

In April, a 5-year-old girl was killed by a hit-and-run driver on West 50th Street near Clark Avenue.

Outraged neighbors demanded change and even built their own speed bump.

In early June, city officials announced a pilot program to build speed tables on ten residential streets.

“Excessive vehicle speeding is a serious issue in Cleveland,” said Mayor Justin Bibb. “We need to take immediate action to help calm traffic and enforce lower speeds in our residential areas. This program will help.”

In March, Akron launched its own speed table program, which was to include 28 newly constructed tables on 14 different streets.

The city did not respond to our request for an update on how many have been installed to date, but we did find several that residents said were recently completed.

“All the cars are stopping just as they get to the speed table,” said Twila Bell. “There are many children playing up and down the street. I feel much safer with the speed tables.”

She believes the program is working in Akron.

“It was extremely busy. Fast cars would come racing down the street,” she said of her street before the speed tables were built. “It stops the high traffic, high speed motorcycles.”

According to the Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, speeding went down 20 percent during their 2020 pilot program.

Cleveland’s pilot program is expected to begin in September, with speed tables being installed by winter.

