2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Evidence suggests new pilot program in Cleveland will be successful in reducing speeds on city streets

Residents in Akron say their version of the program has been a success since it began in March.
By Jim Nelson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If results in other Northeast Ohio cities are any indication, there is evidence that a planned program to crack down on speeding drivers in Cleveland could be a success.

By the end of this year, the city plans to install speed tables in some neighborhoods.

In April, a 5-year-old girl was killed by a hit-and-run driver on West 50th Street near Clark Avenue.

Outraged neighbors demanded change and even built their own speed bump.

In early June, city officials announced a pilot program to build speed tables on ten residential streets.

“Excessive vehicle speeding is a serious issue in Cleveland,” said Mayor Justin Bibb. “We need to take immediate action to help calm traffic and enforce lower speeds in our residential areas. This program will help.”

In March, Akron launched its own speed table program, which was to include 28 newly constructed tables on 14 different streets.

The city did not respond to our request for an update on how many have been installed to date, but we did find several that residents said were recently completed.

“All the cars are stopping just as they get to the speed table,” said Twila Bell. “There are many children playing up and down the street. I feel much safer with the speed tables.”

She believes the program is working in Akron.

“It was extremely busy. Fast cars would come racing down the street,” she said of her street before the speed tables were built. “It stops the high traffic, high speed motorcycles.”

According to the Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, speeding went down 20 percent during their 2020 pilot program.

Cleveland’s pilot program is expected to begin in September, with speed tables being installed by winter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office file photo
Body of missing 25-year-old Tuscarawas County boater recovered
Mark Rivera, 65, was last seen at 7:05 p.m. on June 7
Lorain Police: Man with advanced Alzheimer’s reported missing
Evidence suggests new pilot program in Cleveland will be successful in reducing speeds on city...
Evidence suggests new pilot program in Cleveland will be successful in reducing speeds
As pressure mounts from the state to regionalize dispatch operations, funding is at stake,...
West side communities considering best option for dispatch operations