Families mourn murder victims in what they call ‘senseless killings’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jamekia Stanford is waiting patiently, hopeful that police in Cuyahoga Falls will soon make an arrest after her son, Giovanni Stanford, was murdered in Cuyahoga Falls in May.

Stanford was at his girlfriend’s apartment when he was shot and killed, the woman also being shot in the leg and suffering significant injuries, but at this point, there have been no arrests.

“I can’t explain to you how much I miss him and I do not want his murder to go unsolved,” Stanford said. “He was somebody, everybody who is murdered is somebody and I just want the violence to stop.”

Mother and son had just invested together in a food trailer they named, “Giovanni’s Eats and Treats,” and had their first event, a taco Tuesday night, while looking forward to many more.

Stanford was shot and killed two days later.

“We had an event scheduled for Friday, I am looking to get back to that and keep his legacy going,” Jamekia said.

Tragically, Stanford’s murder has somewhat of a connection to two other murders.

As Stanford’s memorial ended, and people in Stanford’s neighborhood returned home, Akron police said they did so to an entirely separate memorial, taking place down the street for another murder victim.

While that memorial was taking place, inexplicably shots rang out and 30-year-old Christopher Johnson was shot and killed.

Johnson’s death has shattered his family, his brothers and sisters said he set an example for the entire family to follow.

“It’s crushing, I don’t have any words. It’s just like an emptiness being that my brother was not a street guy, he was a working man, he had a job,” said Johnson’s brother, Syese Johnson. “My brothers biggest accomplishment is him being a great father and showing his child everything he wanted him to be.”

Akron police continue to investigate the murder.

