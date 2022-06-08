2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Families mourn murder victims in what they call ‘senseless killings’

By Brian Duffy
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jamekia Stanford is waiting patiently, hopeful that police in Cuyahoga Falls will soon make an arrest after her son, Giovanni Stanford, was murdered in Cuyahoga Falls in May.

Stanford was at his girlfriend’s apartment when he was shot and killed, the woman also being shot in the leg and suffering significant injuries, but at this point, there have been no arrests.

“I can’t explain to you how much I miss him and I do not want his murder to go unsolved,” Stanford said. “He was somebody, everybody who is murdered is somebody and I just want the violence to stop.”

Mother and son had just invested together in a food trailer they named, “Giovanni’s Eats and Treats,” and had their first event, a taco Tuesday night, while looking forward to many more.

Stanford was shot and killed two days later.

“We had an event scheduled for Friday, I am looking to get back to that and keep his legacy going,” Jamekia said.

Tragically, Stanford’s murder has somewhat of a connection to two other murders.

As Stanford’s memorial ended, and people in Stanford’s neighborhood returned home, Akron police said they did so to an entirely separate memorial, taking place down the street for another murder victim.

While that memorial was taking place, inexplicably shots rang out and 30-year-old Christopher Johnson was shot and killed.

Johnson’s death has shattered his family, his brothers and sisters said he set an example for the entire family to follow.

“It’s crushing, I don’t have any words. It’s just like an emptiness being that my brother was not a street guy, he was a working man, he had a job,” said Johnson’s brother, Syese Johnson. “My brothers biggest accomplishment is him being a great father and showing his child everything he wanted him to be.”

Akron police continue to investigate the murder.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

19 News
Euclid Police chase of stolen car ends with crash and standoff (video)
Police give new details following I Promise school murder
Sia I promise school murder
As Stanford’s memorial ended, and people in Stanford’s neighborhood returned home, Akron police...
Duff Akron vigil shooting
Cleveland Police are asking the public with assistance in identifying suspects in a breaking...
Unknown suspects steal rent checks, Cleveland Police say