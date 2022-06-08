2 Strong 4 Bullies
Great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson arrested on murder warrant

Donald Jackson-Gates
Donald Jackson-Gates(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sources confirm that Donald Jackson-Gates, the great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was arrested on Tuesday.

Authorities were searching for the 19-year-old in connection to a murder warrant that was issued on the same day by the Cleveland Municipal Court.

Investigators alleged that Jackson-Gates fatally shot Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman in a neighborhood in Cleveland’s East side on May 14.

Police said officers were initially dispatched to Quincy Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area.

Investigators first found a large crowd of people at the scene. Coleman was later discovered with gunshot wounds on the front step of a complex nearby.

[ Person killed in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, CMHA says ]

EMS pronounced the 20-year-old victim dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

