Great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson arrested on murder warrant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sources confirm that Donald Jackson-Gates, the great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was arrested on Tuesday.

Authorities were searching for the 19-year-old in connection to a murder warrant that was issued on the same day by the Cleveland Municipal Court.

ARRESTED: Donald Jackson-- former Mayor Frank Jackson's great-grandson-- was taken into custody Tuesday after a warrant came down charging him with murder. We just got this copy of his booking photo. pic.twitter.com/hrsAlIzSbO — Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) June 8, 2022

Investigators alleged that Jackson-Gates fatally shot Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman in a neighborhood in Cleveland’s East side on May 14.

Police said officers were initially dispatched to Quincy Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area.

Investigators first found a large crowd of people at the scene. Coleman was later discovered with gunshot wounds on the front step of a complex nearby.

EMS pronounced the 20-year-old victim dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

