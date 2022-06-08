2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson furor: “I can’t look past today”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is staying out of the Deshaun Watson story as much as possible.

“I can’t look past today,” Stefanski said at team OTA Wednesday. “I’m gonna be respectful of the legal proceedings and I’m gonna let that play out.”

Watson booked 66 therapists over a 17-month period, according to a report Tuesday in the New York Times.

Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans, apparently arranged a hotel suite for those visits and supplied him non-disclosure agreements for the therapists.

Watson did not speak Wednesday to media but did participate in practice.

Stefanski also announced Baker Mayfield had been excused from next week’s mandatory minicamp.

