2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lake County Treasurer’s Office sets up formula & diaper drive

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families everywhere are scouring stores looking to for baby formula, only to find empty shelves.

That’s why the Lake County Treasurer’s Office has set up a formula and diaper drive, to help struggling families make sure they have everything they need to take care of their children.

“The next 6 months we’re going to keep doing this every month and distribute the baby formula and diapers,” said Lake County Treasurer, Michael Zuren.

He says the formula and diapers will be distributed on July 23rd.

“That’s really what Lake County is about. It’s a caring community that tries to help each other, and it’s just wonderful to see this,” he said.

For mother Karen Potter, this drive is about easing the burden that many of these families can’t carry on their own.

“Absolutely. As mom and a grandmother, your child is your first priority,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

601 Lakeside, outside City Hall
Mayor Carl B. Stokes historical marker added outside Cleveland City Hall
Civil Rights Trail
Boomer Civil rights trail
The Lake County Treasurer’s Office has set up a formula and diaper drive, to help struggling...
Syeda formula/diaper drive
(Source: Streetsboro police)
Streetsboro police search for woman wanted for vandalism