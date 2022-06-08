Lake County Treasurer’s Office sets up formula & diaper drive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families everywhere are scouring stores looking to for baby formula, only to find empty shelves.

That’s why the Lake County Treasurer’s Office has set up a formula and diaper drive, to help struggling families make sure they have everything they need to take care of their children.

“The next 6 months we’re going to keep doing this every month and distribute the baby formula and diapers,” said Lake County Treasurer, Michael Zuren.

He says the formula and diapers will be distributed on July 23rd.

“That’s really what Lake County is about. It’s a caring community that tries to help each other, and it’s just wonderful to see this,” he said.

For mother Karen Potter, this drive is about easing the burden that many of these families can’t carry on their own.

“Absolutely. As mom and a grandmother, your child is your first priority,” she said.

