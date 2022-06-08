‘Large quantity’ of pills, other drugs seized in search of home near Cleveland’s Jefferson Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers from Cleveland police’s First District Vice unit confiscated a stash of several different drugs during a search of a home on the city’s West side.

Authorities said crack-cocaine, heroin, and a “large quantity of unknown pills” were among the drug items seized during the execution of a search warrant at a home near West 132nd Street and Lorain Avenue on Wednesday morning.

First District officials said SWAT officers assisted in the operation.

Two suspects, who were not publicly identified yet by police, were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

