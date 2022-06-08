2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Large quantity’ of pills, other drugs seized in search of home near Cleveland’s Jefferson Park

Drugs seized in Cleveland on Wednesday morning
Drugs seized in Cleveland on Wednesday morning(Source: First District Community Relations Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers from Cleveland police’s First District Vice unit confiscated a stash of several different drugs during a search of a home on the city’s West side.

Authorities said crack-cocaine, heroin, and a “large quantity of unknown pills” were among the drug items seized during the execution of a search warrant at a home near West 132nd Street and Lorain Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The District 1 VICE Unit executed a search warrant today in the area of W. 132 & Lorain (Near Jefferson Park), after...

Posted by First District Community Relations on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

First District officials said SWAT officers assisted in the operation.

Two suspects, who were not publicly identified yet by police, were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

