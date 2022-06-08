2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain Police: Man with advanced Alzheimer's reported missing

Mark Rivera, 65, was last seen at 7:05 p.m. on June 7
Mark Rivera, 65, was last seen at 7:05 p.m. on June 7(Source: Lorain Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police have asked for the community’s help to help find a man with Alzheimer’s disease that has gone missing.

Mark Rivera, 65, was last seen at 7:05 p.m. on June 7 after leaving a house in the 2400 block of Reid Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the department.

***ATTENTION*** We are calling on help from our public. The more eyes, the better. The Lorain Police Department is...

Posted by Lorain Police Department on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Rivera has been diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer’s disease, police said.

Police said Rivera has short black and grey hair and is around 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Rivera has a scar on the back of his left hand, police said.

Rivera was last seen wearing a boxing jacket with “Kelly’s Room” written on it, a gold chain with a golden gloves charm, U.S. Navy sweatpants and light-colored Vans shoes, police said.

Police asked anyone that sees him to not approach him and call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100

