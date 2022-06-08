Lorain Police: Man with advanced Alzheimer’s reported missing
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police have asked for the community’s help to help find a man with Alzheimer’s disease that has gone missing.
Mark Rivera, 65, was last seen at 7:05 p.m. on June 7 after leaving a house in the 2400 block of Reid Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Rivera has been diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer’s disease, police said.
Police said Rivera has short black and grey hair and is around 5 feet 10 inches tall.
Rivera has a scar on the back of his left hand, police said.
Rivera was last seen wearing a boxing jacket with “Kelly’s Room” written on it, a gold chain with a golden gloves charm, U.S. Navy sweatpants and light-colored Vans shoes, police said.
Police asked anyone that sees him to not approach him and call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.