Mayfly swarm detected on weather radar over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again!

Mayflies are beginning to hatch and emerge from the depths of Lake Erie.

Swarms of the pesky insect were dense enough overnight to be detected on weather radar over the lake.

The chief meteorologist for 19 News affiliate WTVG in Toledo shared a radar image on social media from late Tuesday night.

Have you seen any Mayflies yet this year?

I have...on Doppler Radar. What a swarm! pic.twitter.com/Cf3Bm1yvyH — Jay Berschback (@JayBerschback) June 8, 2022

As annoying as mayflies are, they are completely harmless. The bugs tend to congregate under bright lights and rest on the pavement or stuck to the side of cars.

