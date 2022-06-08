Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain likely tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting the day out with some sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. High temperatures today in the 70s. Low pressure this morning is tracking into Illinois. This is a fast moving system. Looks like it will be around Columbus, Ohio this evening then heading into New York City tomorrow. A fast moving wave of steady rain is forecast to move through our area west to east this evening. A half to one inch of rain is what the latest data is indicating. Some thunder is possible along and south of the US-30 corridor. It’ll be scattered lighter showers and drizzle overnight. Reinforcing cooler air behind this system tomorrow. We start out with a good deal of clouds. More sun is forecast in the afternoon. There is a small chance of a shower. The next shot of rain arrives Friday night.

