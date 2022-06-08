Shaker Heights police say 14-year-old responsible for making threats against schools

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against a 14-year-old boy accused of making threats against Shaker Heights High School and Shaker Heights Middle School, Shaker Heights police said.

Shaker Heights Police Commander John Cole said the 14-year-old acted alone when he made the threats last week.

Commander Cole said they are forwarding the criminal charges to juvenile prosecutors.

“We would like to thank all of our community members, media and social media partners for information/intelligence sharing that assisted us in successfully resolving this matter without injury or interruption to our learning environments,” said Commander Cole.

