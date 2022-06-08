Unknown suspects steal rent checks, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the public with assistance in identifying two suspects of theft, as well as breaking and entering.

Police said that on June 1, the suspects broke into an apartment building on the 11100 block of Lake Avenue, stealing checks and money orders from a rent drop box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

