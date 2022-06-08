VIDEO: Cleveland man wanted for aggravated arson, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire is seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for aggravated arson committed in a parking lot on the 4800 block of Franklin Boulevard.

AGGRAVATED ARSON SUSPECT WANTED The Cleveland Division of Fire’s Investigation Unit is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for Aggravated Arson. On May 31, 2022, the suspect is seen entering a parking lot at 4815 Franklin at approximately 11:10 pm. The suspect proceeded to break the window of a parked and unoccupied Mercedes 4 door vehicle, pour an accelerant into and onto the vehicle and then light the vehicle on fire. The suspect then fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male is asked to contact Fire Arson Investigators at 216-664-6380 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward may be available. Posted by Cleveland Fire on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Cleveland Fire said that the suspect entered the parking lot at approximately 11:10 p.m. on May 31.

The suspect broke the window of a parked and unoccupied Mercedes, poured an accelerant into the vehicle and lit the vehicle on fire, officials said.

According to Cleveland Fire, the suspect then fled the scene.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Fire Arson Investigators at 216-664-6380 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Cleveland Fire said a cash reward may be available.

