VIDEO: Cleveland man wanted for aggravated arson, officials say
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire is seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for aggravated arson committed in a parking lot on the 4800 block of Franklin Boulevard.
Cleveland Fire said that the suspect entered the parking lot at approximately 11:10 p.m. on May 31.
The suspect broke the window of a parked and unoccupied Mercedes, poured an accelerant into the vehicle and lit the vehicle on fire, officials said.
According to Cleveland Fire, the suspect then fled the scene.
Officials ask anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Fire Arson Investigators at 216-664-6380 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Cleveland Fire said a cash reward may be available.
