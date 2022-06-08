2 Strong 4 Bullies
What is the safe surrender program? Ohio governor’s warrant task force members discuss

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Ohio Governor’s Warrant Task Force met on Wednesday to give updates on several law enforcement topics.

Case Western Reserve University professor Dan Flannery joined the 10 a.m. meeting to discuss the state’s safe surrender program.

Updates on e-warrants, extradition grants, and grant funding were also shared during the warrant task force meeting.

Ohio Gov. DeWine created the task force in 2019 in response to an estimation of at least 500,000 unserved warrants that accumulated throughout the state.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

