15-year-old Stark County girl missing

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the community to help find missing 15-year-old Jasmin Martin.

Officials said Jasmin was last seen leaving her home in the 7600 block of Mottice Drive in Sandy Township around 7 a.m.

She is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the SCSO.

The SCSO said Jasmin was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink pajama pants with hearts and crocs.

If you have any information on Jasmin or where she is, please contact the SCSO at 330-430-3800.

