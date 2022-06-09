Akron Police: 468 illegal guns seized so far this year

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Last month alone, Akron Police said that officers seized 111 illegal firearms, bringing the year-to-date total to 468.

Police said that in an effort to enhance public safety, a number of investigative strategies designed to get illegal guns off the streets, have been utilized, including targeted traffic enforcement.

According to the Akron Police Department, just before 9:00 p.m. last night, with these efforts in mind, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the 900 block of Copley Road.

When they approached the car, officers said the rear passenger, a 21-year-old man, was moving around the back seat in a way that concerned them.

Police said that the man took off running after exiting the car, but was caught after a short foot chase.

According to officers, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from where the man was sitting in the car.

The man sustained a minor injury while running from police, scraping his chin when he fell to the ground, police said.

He was reportedly taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for treatment.

Police said the man was later charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and multiple weapon-related offenses.

A second passenger, a 17-year-old juvenile, had a reportedly stolen and loaded handgun in his possession, police said.

Officers said they also recovered over five grams of crack cocaine from the teen.

He was charged with receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapon, improper handing firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs, according to police.

Police said he was later transported to the juvenile detention center following his arrest.

