2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car crashes into Cleveland building; significant damage reported

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a building overnight near Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

The incident occurred at a building near the intersection of East 52nd Street and Fleet Avenue.

The owner of the building told 19 News that there is significant damage to the property, which was under renovation at the time of the crash.

There were no significant injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

19 News
Car crashes into Cleveland building; significant damage reported
Ukraine
Painesville Pastor reunited with young woman who he considers his daughter in Ukraine
Fans stand for the National Anthem before a Guardians home game.
Downtown Cleveland bars battle for business as Guardians lead league in rainouts
Downtown Cleveland bars battle for business as Guardians lead league in rainouts
Downtown Cleveland bars battle for business as Guardians lead league in rainouts