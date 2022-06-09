Car crashes into Cleveland building; significant damage reported

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a building overnight near Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

The incident occurred at a building near the intersection of East 52nd Street and Fleet Avenue.

The owner of the building told 19 News that there is significant damage to the property, which was under renovation at the time of the crash.

Car into building E52nd at Fleet Avenue. No injuries were reported but the building owner tells me there is significant damage to the property. They are in the middle of renovating the building. The owner tells me this is a major set back. pic.twitter.com/xvKST5XH7Y — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 9, 2022

There were no significant injuries reported as a result of the crash.

