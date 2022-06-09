Car crashes into Cleveland building; significant damage reported
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a building overnight near Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
The incident occurred at a building near the intersection of East 52nd Street and Fleet Avenue.
The owner of the building told 19 News that there is significant damage to the property, which was under renovation at the time of the crash.
There were no significant injuries reported as a result of the crash.
