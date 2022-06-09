Cleveland man sentenced for killing passenger during drunken driving crash in stolen car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 36-year-old Cleveland man who was found guilty by jury in connection to a deadly drunken driving crash will be sentenced on Thursday.

William Motley was previously found guilty of:

2 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

2 counts of aggravated vehicular assault

2 counts of driving under the influence

1 count of carrying a concealed weapon

1 count of having weapons under disability

Investigators said Motley was speeding in a stolen vehicle while under the influence in February 2021 when he crashed into the rear or a trailer on East 55th Street.

The 36-year-old front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was also injured as a result of the crash.

In 2009, Motley was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection to a separate incident where he hit and killed a man.

This story will be updated.

