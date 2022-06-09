2 Strong 4 Bullies
Court hearing on murder charge set for great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson

Donald Jackson-Gates
Donald Jackson-Gates(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is expected in court on Thursday morning after he was arrested earlier this week on a warrant for murder.

The Cleveland Municipal Court arraignment for Donald Jackson-Gates is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

**19 News will live stream the court hearing**

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the May fatal shooting of Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman in a neighborhood on Cleveland’s East side.

Police said officers were initially dispatched to Quincy Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area.

Investigators first found a large crowd of people at the scene. Coleman was later discovered with gunshot wounds on the front step of a complex nearby.

EMS pronounced the 20-year-old victim dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

