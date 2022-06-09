2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections needs help for the August special primary

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is looking to hire more than 4,000 election officials and poll workers to help during the August 2nd special primary.

The August 2nd primary will be for the Ohio House and Senate seats which were delayed following state gridlock creating the new political maps. The BOE is offering a base salary of $220, with the chance to make $250.

Jobs will include helping with voting, transporting ballots and materials and other things. The BOE is not expecting a huge turnout due to the off-season primary, but will still need to be fully staffed. The Board anticipates that many workers will be on vacation at the time as well.

For more information, contact the board at www.443vote.us, or by calling 216-443-3277.

