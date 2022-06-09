Downtown Cleveland bars battle for business as Guardians lead league in rainouts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Entering Wednesday night’s game, the Cleveland Guardians led Major League Baseball in rainouts with seven.

For downtown businesses, that can either be really good or really bad.

“If a game is canceled 20 minutes beforehand, it usually stays very busy. If a game is canceled hours before it will typically have an effect on us,” said Julia Sassano, a server at the Clevelander. “Rain delays can be very nice, they can also suck!”

Rain in the forecast! The Guardians have had a league-leading seven postponements due to weather. Next closest is the Yankees with five. Depending on WHEN the game is called, it can either be really good... or really bad for nearby bars. — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) June 8, 2022

She suggests that if fans are already downtown to attend a game, they’ll still enjoy a drink or stop by to eat regardless if the game is played. However, if they’re aware of the postponement ahead of time, she believes they’re less likely to stop by.

Thanks to all the postponements, the Guardians have played fewer home games than any other team this year.

“That’s why we’re here! Rainout game.... makeup,” said Matt Husak of Lakewood, who was attending Wednesday’s game. “I mean it’s Cleveland. You’re gonna get rain, you’re gonna get crazy weather.”

Some games are made up within a day or two as part of a doubleheader, others are scheduled for a later date.

To view the team’s rainout policies, click here.

