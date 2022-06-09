Jan. 6 Capitol assault committee hearings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the first of at least six public hearings in a prime-time session Thursday to show the American public what they have learned so far about the riot and former President Donald Trump’s role.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said “the world is watching” the U.S. response to the panel’s year-long investigation into the Capitol attack and the defeated president’s extraordinary effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

The committee planned to present a never-before-seen video and a mass of other evidence to show the “harrowing story” of the deadly violence that day and also a chilling backstory as Trump, the defeated president, tried to overturn Biden’s election victory.

Thursday’s prime-time hearing is providing eyewitness testimony from the first police officer pummeled in the mob riot and from a documentary filmmaker who tracked the extremist Proud Boys as they prepared to fight for Trump immediately after the election and then led the storming of the Capitol.

The hearing is also featuring accounts from Trump aides and family members, interviewed behind closed doors.

