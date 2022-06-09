2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jan. 6 Capitol assault committee hearings

By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the first of at least six public hearings in a prime-time session Thursday to show the American public what they have learned so far about the riot and former President Donald Trump’s role.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said “the world is watching” the U.S. response to the panel’s year-long investigation into the Capitol attack and the defeated president’s extraordinary effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

The committee planned to present a never-before-seen video and a mass of other evidence to show the “harrowing story” of the deadly violence that day and also a chilling backstory as Trump, the defeated president, tried to overturn Biden’s election victory.

Thursday’s prime-time hearing is providing eyewitness testimony from the first police officer pummeled in the mob riot and from a documentary filmmaker who tracked the extremist Proud Boys as they prepared to fight for Trump immediately after the election and then led the storming of the Capitol.

The hearing is also featuring accounts from Trump aides and family members, interviewed behind closed doors.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

Lawsuit against former Cleveland mayor pending as great-grandson faces murder accusation
Lawsuit against former Cleveland mayor pending as great-grandson faces murder accusation
Citizens Bank and Tri C
Many companies in Northeast Ohio are still struggling to find qualified workers
Parma Fire Department shares tips to keep families safe. (Source: WOIO)
Parma first responders feeling pain at the gas pump like everyone else
Las autoridades a un están en la búsqueda de las personas involucradas en una trágica pelea
Las autoridades a un están en la búsqueda de las personas involucradas en una trágica pelea