Lawsuit against former Cleveland mayor pending as great-grandson faces murder accusation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates continues to learn more about connections between murders allegedly involving the former Cleveland Mayor’s grandsons.

As we’ve told you, Frank Jackson’s great-grandson Donald Jackson-Gates is now in custody on accusations of a murder that happened in May.

The 19-year-old great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was supposed to be arraigned on Thursday, but his Cleveland Municipal Court hearing was delayed.

So, we went back through a pending civil lawsuit filed against Mayor Frank Jackson, which essentially alleges he helped his grandsons get away with gang activity for years.

Peter Pattakos filed a lawsuit against former Mayor Jackson and his then chief of police back in 2020.

He filed it on behalf of the Parra family, specifically Antonio Parra’s mother Andrea, after Antonio was killed in 2019.

“The influence that his grandsons had just by being grandsons of such a powerful entrenched politician gave them increased influence on the streets. That led to, that just made these gang wars hotter,” Pattakos said.

“This new development certainly only supports the allegations in our complaint showing that the situation that Frank Jackson was allowing to happen both in his family and in his city is completely out of control.”

Pattakos argues the mayor allowed his grandsons to get away with running a gang that ultimately lead to Parra’s death.

County Prosecutors named Frank Q. Jackson, the mayor’s late grandson, as a suspect in Parra’s murder.

But, he was never formally charged.

As we explained Wednesday, after Frank Q. was killed last September, police say Donald Jackson, who is his nephew, shot and killed the nephew of a man accused of taking part in Frank Q.’s death.

Officers say Chris’Shon Coleman was shot to death on East 40th street on May 14.

Coleman’s family members told 19 Investigates that they knew who the shooter was within hours of the killing.

However, it took more than three weeks for Cleveland Police to get a warrant for and arrest Donald Jackson.

“Based on my conversations with Andrea Parra and and other folks in the community, it seems like the moms and the people in the community know exactly what’s going on, and it almost seems like the police are going out of their way to avoid addressing it,” Pattakos said.

Police sources told 19 Investigates that an unprecedented amount of resources went into finding Frank Q.’s killer last fall.

But, we still don’t know who pulled the trigger.

“It seems to be that there is a certain element of that political elite that benefits from part of Cleveland being overrun with violence and poverty,” Pattakos said.

Pattakos says he’s been going back and forth with county prosecutors for years now in appeals court, trying to push for the documents he needs to move his civil case forward.

His hope is to finally bring answers out of the former mayor.

“We we feel terrible for him. We’re empathetic to some degree as to what he’s been going through, and and we hope that he can work through this and and come clean on some of what he knows,” Pattakos said.

We reached out to former Mayor Jackson’s attorney representing him in the civil suit, who had no comment about Donald’s recent arrest.

