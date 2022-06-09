2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man in serious condition after Garfield Heights multi-vehicle crash

Garfield Heights crash
Garfield Heights crash(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Garfield Heights Police, East 131 Street is closed due to a four-vehicle accident at East 131 and Christine Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, a unit of theirs was returning to the city from Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights when they ran across the crash and alerted police.

Cleveland EMS transported a 25-year-old man to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

Garfield Hts dispatch had no information on injuries at this time.

There is no timetable for when the road will reopen.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Euclid Police chase of stolen car ends with crash and standoff (video)
Judge reduces prison time for former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora
