Many companies in Northeast Ohio are still struggling to find qualified workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Getting people back into the job market that’s the goal of a new partnership between Citizens Bank and Tri-C.

The bank is kicking in $45,000 to help the college grow its job training unit...including one that goes out into Cleveland’s neighborhoods.

“We have invested into their mobile training unit for several years now & it goes around and offers people new skills and gets them on to the ladder of some really good manufacturing jobs,” said CEO Bruce VanSaun.

Alicia Booker is the VP of manufacturing at Tri-C.

She knows how much of a battle there is right now for qualified workers.

“The competition for talent, how are we keeping companies from taking the competition from each other,” she said.

This truck unit has classroom space.

These companies hope they can bring in more talent to build a brighter future.

