2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Many companies in Northeast Ohio are still struggling to find qualified workers

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Getting people back into the job market that’s the goal of a new partnership between Citizens Bank and Tri-C.

The bank is kicking in $45,000 to help the college grow its job training unit...including one that goes out into Cleveland’s neighborhoods.

“We have invested into their mobile training unit for several years now & it goes around and offers people new skills and gets them on to the ladder of some really good manufacturing jobs,” said CEO Bruce VanSaun.

Alicia Booker is the VP of manufacturing at Tri-C.

She knows how much of a battle there is right now for qualified workers.

“The competition for talent, how are we keeping companies from taking the competition from each other,” she said.

This truck unit has classroom space.

These companies hope they can bring in more talent to build a brighter future.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

Lawsuit against former Cleveland mayor pending as great-grandson faces murder accusation
Lawsuit against former Cleveland mayor pending as great-grandson faces murder accusation
Parma Fire Department shares tips to keep families safe. (Source: WOIO)
Parma first responders feeling pain at the gas pump like everyone else
Las autoridades a un están en la búsqueda de las personas involucradas en una trágica pelea
Las autoridades a un están en la búsqueda de las personas involucradas en una trágica pelea
Parma first responders feeling that pain at the gas pump like everyone else
Parma first responders feeling that pain at the gas pump like everyone else