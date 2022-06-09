2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler than normal pattern to continue the next few days

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A very large upper level area of low pressure continues to spin over eastern Canada. This will be responsible for keeping our area a little cooler than normal through Saturday. A couple of disturbances will give us some shots of rain and thunder. We had that system roll through last night. We start out with some clouds today. The sky turns partly cloudy by this afternoon. There is a small chance of a shower. High temperatures only around 70 degrees. We clear out tonight and drop well into the 50s. Tomorrow looks dry during the day before one of these disturbances rolls in Friday night that will give our area scattered showers and thunder. Our latest forecast for Saturday is calling for scattered showers and storms as well.

