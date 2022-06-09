Painesville Pastor reunited with young woman who he considers his daughter in Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Painesville Pastor has been reunited in war-torn Ukraine with a young woman he considers one of his daughters.

When 19 News first spoke with Painesville Pastor Trevor Littleton of the First Church of Christ, back in March, he had not heard from 27-year-old Nastya in 11 days. But he never gave up hope.

Fast forward three months and Nastya is safe, and the man she considers her father has traveled to Ukraine to protect her while she waits for her Visa to be approved, so she can come back to Northeast Ohio.

Nastya has an incredible story of courage, survival and faith, that gave her the strength to battle back against the war.

Pastor Littleton tells 19 News, “Nastya had a shell hit her apartment directly and blew her entire apartment up two hours after she left.”

The young woman literally had to run for her life as shots were being fired all around her. But there was only one way out and at one point she was a prisoner of Russian soldiers, “Because they captured Mariupol, the only way she could get out is, they called them Green Paths, it’s a safe-secured route out of the city. To evacuate, she was considered a prisoner of war, so to evacuate, she had to go through what is called a filtration camp. They really invade your privacy. They downloaded all the data on her cell phone to their computer, they took her fingerprints.”

Nastya even described how she was photographed in mugshot fashion, a picture facing forward and then two profile shots.

The petite young woman with a beautiful smile told 19 News that in spite of it all she was so happy to be reunited with family, “It’s very good, it’s my family.”

Even with a language barrier it’s clear to see Nastya is happy to be safe, but says on March 22nd, the shelling and gunfire going on all around them suddenly became quiet and that’s when she knew something was wrong. She stayed in her basement’s apartment building for several hours with others, and then she literally had to run for her life.

Ultimately, Nastya was able to take a 30 hour van ride to safety, and put distance between herself and a war that killed some of her friends and neighbors.

Pastor Littleton says, “Our biggest fear was she would get into Russian territory and they wold confiscate her passport, and the paperwork so she would not be able to leave.”

The young woman has proven she’s a true survivor, hiding in a closet to sleep during the height of the war with only her backpack and a bottle of water in case she needed to run. She says the Mariupol also had no electricity, gas or water, so she had to get water from a stream and only had very little food, Nastya says, “Maybe five day I eat only one egg.”

NOW the Pastor is working to secure her VISA, so she can be reunited here in the United States with the family she loves, including nine children, and that includes five who were adopted from Ukraine, one of them is Nastya’s 20-year-old brother.

Pastor Littleton says prayers are paying off in a mission to reunite with his Ukrainian daughter and keep her safe, “She said tonight while we were walking, I left my tears in Mariupol.”

