Parma first responders feeling pain at the gas pump like everyone else

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - T.J. Martin with Parma Fire says the department has already gone way over budget due to these record-high gas prices.

“We plan for 10-15 percent his year, we’ve already exceeded that budgetary amount,” said Martin.

Martin added that the gas prices will force the department to cut back on other things they usually spend more money on.

“Perhaps we have to curve on training... because our training budget has to be robbed to pay for fuel prices,” said Martin.

Parma Fire has more than 30 cars and trucks in its fleet and a lot of them take diesel fuel.

“Well we have four engines, four ambulances, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and we have several backup vehicles,” Martin added.

Martin says these high gas prices won’t affect how Parma Fire responds to emergency calls.

“We’re still going to provide top-level care, with efficiency and compassion,” he said.

Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
