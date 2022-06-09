2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police urge Northeast Ohioans to lock their doors following thefts (video)

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police are urging community members to take steps to secure property following the arrest of an 18-year-old Cleveland man and 16-year-old juvenile for series of theft related incidents.

The incidents, taking place in the Sussex neighborhood on June 6, have led police to arrest urge residence to lock doors, properly secure bicycles and light dark areas of their property.

Police said that although they were able to return the stolen property, these type of incidents are becoming more and more common in Northeast Ohio.

With this in mind, Shaker Heights Police posted this video to encourage community members to report suspicious behavior.

This is an active investigation, according to police, and charges will be determined at a later date.

