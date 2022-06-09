2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stow man sentenced for 2020 murder

Mug Shot: Terrian Wray
Mug Shot: Terrian Wray(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Prosecutor announced today that 22-year-old Terrian Wray was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2020 murder of Dee’Arius Reese.

According to the the prosecutor’s office, a Summit County jury found Wray guilty of the following charges:

• One count of aggravated murder with a gun specification

• Two counts of murder with gun specifications

• Two counts of felonious assault with gun specifications

• One count of having a weapon under disability

On October 22, 2020, Wray shot Reese several times in the walkway of a home on McMillan Circle in Akron, according to the prosecutor’s office.

They were reportedly involved in an argument prior to the shooting, and a second person, a 24-year-old female, was also shot and survived.

This was Wray’s second trial, according to the prosecutor’s office, after a mistrial was declared on August 31, 2021 when jurors could not come to a consensus on a verdict.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

Las autoridades a un están en la búsqueda de las personas involucradas en una trágica pelea
Las autoridades a un están en la búsqueda de las personas involucradas en una trágica pelea
Akron Police said the total YTD is now 468.
Akron Police: 468 illegal guns seized so far this year
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Shaker Heights police encouraging Ohioans to lock doors following multiple theft attempts
Police urge Northeast Ohioans to lock their doors following thefts (video)