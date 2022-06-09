Stow man sentenced for 2020 murder

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Prosecutor announced today that 22-year-old Terrian Wray was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2020 murder of Dee’Arius Reese.

According to the the prosecutor’s office, a Summit County jury found Wray guilty of the following charges:

• One count of aggravated murder with a gun specification

• Two counts of murder with gun specifications

• Two counts of felonious assault with gun specifications

• One count of having a weapon under disability

On October 22, 2020, Wray shot Reese several times in the walkway of a home on McMillan Circle in Akron, according to the prosecutor’s office.

They were reportedly involved in an argument prior to the shooting, and a second person, a 24-year-old female, was also shot and survived.

This was Wray’s second trial, according to the prosecutor’s office, after a mistrial was declared on August 31, 2021 when jurors could not come to a consensus on a verdict.

