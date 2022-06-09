2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Where has all the Sriracha gone?

Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and...
Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and their current inventory does not meet the demand.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s largest producers in the Asian hot sauce market is anticipating a major shortage of Sriracha.

Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and their current inventory does not meet the demand.

The company announced it is not accepting new orders for its signature Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce placed before September.

Orders already made before Labor Day will have to wait until the fall to be fulfilled.

This pause in orders not only applies to Huy Fong’s Sriracha sauce, but also to its Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek products.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side

Latest News

A 3-year-old girl is recovering after receiving two copperhead bites.
3-year-old bitten twice by copperhead while walking home with family
A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death
FILE - There are “multiple victims” from a shooting in Maryland, the Washington County...
‘Multiple victims’ in shooting in Maryland, sheriff says