‘Where’s my guardrail?’ asks homeowner after police chase ends with car in his kitchen

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “I don’t particularly feel safe here,” said John Gall. “My house has a target on it.”

This is after a November crash saw a car traveling 75 miles an hour down South Taylor during a police chase, jumping Gall’s curb and going airborne, smashing through the front of his house.

“Suddenly, there was an explosion and took a while to figure out exactly what was going on,” Gall remembers. “But there’s a car in the kitchen and dust and debris and broken glass everywhere. I was fortunate. I was about 10 feet away from where the car went through the wall when it hit.”

Since then, he’s put a sign up in front of his Fairmount Boulevard home reading, “Where’s My Guardrail?”

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren and public works director Collette Clinkscale met with Gall this morning and it doesn’t look like a guardrail will happen.

“Based on the advice of our engineering firm, we could not recommend and it would not be safe to install a guardrail at that location,” said Mayor Seren.

Gall says he moved into the house 25 years ago, but a reworking of the crosswalk in front of his house took out the guardrail in 2006.

“When I moved here, the guardrail was on the tree lawn,” he said. “I figure that’s where it should go. Any time I hear a sirens coming down Taylor Road, I kind of cringe a little bit not knowing if they’re chasing somebody high speed right into me.”

The mayor has talked about alternatives since a guardrail poses safety issues and would not meet ODOT regulations for the site.

But he says he’s still looking for a win-win.

“I’ve presented some options for him to consider,” said Mayor Seren. “I’m hoping he takes those options into consideration.”

But, for now, Gall and his sign remain steadfast in their demand.

