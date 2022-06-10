2 Strong 4 Bullies
36-year-old Cleveland woman missing since June 3

By Rachel Vadaj and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said that 36-year-old Erica Lynn Gates was last seen on June 3 near public square downtown.

Gates was described by police as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a white 2011 Honda Crosstour with license plate JGJ 6679, according to police, which travelled from the public square area south bound on Ontario Street.

Police said her vehicle was last seen traveling south bound on interstate 480 near Maple Heights on Monday morning.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, sandals, and a silver bracelet, police said, and she has had no contact with family or friends since June 3.

She frequents Home Depot in Rocky River and The Arcade, according to police.

Police said it is unknown at this time if Gates is in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or anonymous information can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

