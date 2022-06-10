2 Strong 4 Bullies
$5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in 2021 murder

Christian Cartwright
Christian Cartwright(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the 2021 murder of Christian Cartwright.

Crime Stoppers said Cartwright was murdered on Aug. 2 while entering his residence in the 4400 block of Granada Boulevard after being out for the evening.

No arrests have been made in his murder, according to Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Warrensville Heights Police at 216-587-3530.

Tips can also be made anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or www.25crime.com.

If you have information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

