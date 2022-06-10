Avon Lake workers say they should be getting jobs for power plant decommissioning instead of out of state workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Taking a power plant off the grid. That’s the job in Avon Lake.

However, some local workers say they aren’t getting their fair share of these jobs.

Ryan McDavid with Laborers Local 758 said Charah Solutions, the company decommissioning the plant, is hiring too many workers from outside of Ohio.

They held a rally outside the plant on Friday hoping more of the jobs go to the people in the area.

“It’s very frustrating because when you use Ohio workers and local workers that money stays in Ohio, it stays in the community, it benefits the community and the businesses,” McDavid said.

Decommissioning a power plant that’s nearly a century old isn’t an easy task. McDavid said the experienced workers who have been contracted there before should be the ones handling it.

The union members are also concerned about the safety of the out-of-state workers contracted by Charah.

“Decommission of the plant is dangerous,” McDavid said. “That’s one thing here we’re fighting for these workers because we feel that we’ve seen some of the work that they’ve done, it’s very unsafe practices, we’re concerned for these workers inside now, so we’re now fighting for them also.”

McDavid said hiring local workers is vital, so money is invested in communities, but also the dedication they have to protect it.

“When you have community workers or local workers, they take pride in what they do, they care about our communities and the work that is going on,” McDavid said. “Asbestos abatement is very dangerous and when it’s not done right you can jeopardize the community, the parks, the waterways so it’s very important to use our local workforce.”

A spokesperson for Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group, a subsidiary of Charah Solutions, said among its priorities is hiring local workers.

“Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group, LLC (ALERG) has always made it a priority to maintain a safe work environment and hire local Ohio workers, subcontractors, and vendors,” a spokesperson for ALERG said. “ALERG had an open bid process for the work taking place at the plant and we’ve continued to talk to local unions throughout this process. We’re focused on providing maximum benefits to all members of the community, providing increased economic activity and jobs while sustainably remediating the site for the betterment of the environment now and in the future.”

