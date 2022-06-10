Car runs into Mayfield Heights apartment building

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A car ran into The Drake apartment building in Mayfield Heights Thursday.

The building is located at 6503 Marsol Road.

First responders were called to the scene around 8 pm.

There were no injuries, according to Mayfield Heights police.

The Eastside Technical rescue team was on scene to make sure the building is safe

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

