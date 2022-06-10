2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car runs into Mayfield Heights apartment building

Car smashes into apartment building
Car smashes into apartment building(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A car ran into The Drake apartment building in Mayfield Heights Thursday.

The building is located at 6503 Marsol Road.

First responders were called to the scene around 8 pm.

There were no injuries, according to Mayfield Heights police.

The Eastside Technical rescue team was on scene to make sure the building is safe

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Elyria Police arrest drunk driver suspected in a hit and run where teen victim was seriously injured
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center said there have been multiple reports of sexual assault in the...
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections needs help for the August special primary
Multiple reports of sexual assaults in the Shaker Square area, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center says
