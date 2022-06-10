Construction for new Sherwin Williams headquarters causes parking trouble downtown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction on the new headquarters for Sherwin Williams is causing some parking trouble downtown.

People say it’s a daily headache that’s affecting their bus routes, plans with friends, and even how they get their food.

“There’s nowhere to park,” said Luq, a downtown resident.

The new property of Sherwin Williams used to have surface parking lots for visitors downtown.

Now, all those space are gone for the time being.

“Especially with this being a warehouse/restaurant/ entertainment district, you need parking,” said Luq. “Especially for out-of-towners, a lot of people was complaining about that all-star weekend, about it was a lack of parking and it just created a cluster of traffic. "

Parking is addressed in the project’s designs, but the specifics are unclear.

We reached out to Sherwin Williams to get some answers, but no one returned our call.

While parking remains limited, progress on the new headquarters continues.

